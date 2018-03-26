J Chandrakala, the director of Manoranjan starrer Chillum, who was successful in bringing Raghavendra Rajkumar back to silver screen after a long hiatus, has also managed to rope yet another yesteryear heroine Saritha.

If all had gone well, she would have been part of Mahesh Kumar’s debut venture Ayogya starring Sathish Ninasam. Due to change of producer, and date clash, she had to let go of the project. However, the director got quite excited when she got a green signal from Saritha.

Trying to bring in the best cast for Chillum, Chandrakala tells us, “I had a very interesting character for Saritha, and even she was equally thrilled when I narrated her the story and the role. After listening, she immediately gave a nod to be part of the project. Saritha is currently in Dubai and has agreed to join the sets from June just after her birthday."

The popular actress who entered Kannada cinema in 1975 has done around 20 movies before she took a break in 1989. A popular heroine of the 70s and 80s, she was mostly paired opposite Dr Rajkumar in Kannada. The two made a hit combination in movies like Hosabelaku, Chalisuva Modagalu, Kamana Billu, Bhakta Prahalada among others. Malaya Marutha was another popular film where she paired opposite actor Vishnuvardhan.