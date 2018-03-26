Kontract, starring Arjun Sarja, Radhika Kumaraswamy and JD Chakravarthy, is in the final leg of shooting, which was a 15 day schedule. The lead actors were seen shooting a song sequence in Bengaluru.

The team shared a few pictures with us, which sees Radhika Kumaraswamy in a glam avatar, and she is joined by Arjun in the still. With this, the makers are close to completing the shoot. They are now left with two songs, for which they plan to go Thailand sometime in April.

The film is written, directed and produced by SSS Ameer. The film, being bilingual, is also being made in Telugu, titled and Iruvar Oppantham.

The film also features senior Telugu actor K Vishwanath, along with Manmohan Rai, Shilpa Murthy, Iti Acharya and a few more Telugu actors as part of the cast.

The bilingual has music by Subhash Anand and cinematography by Aamir Lal.

WATCH MOTION POSTER