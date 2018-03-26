Shanvi Srivasatava sounded all excited to be on the sets of Rakshit Shetty starrer Avane Srimannarayana, when City Express got a chance to interact with her. The directorial debut of editor-turned-director, Sachin is currently being shot in Bagalkot and the Saheba heroine joined the team from Sunday.

Busy with her make-up, she took some time out to interact with us. “I felt like I was unemployed for a long time. Though I had a short stint for a dancing sequence for The Villain, this was however just for a day. It’s been months, since I actually stepped into a set of a film and in and out of a caravan,” she says.

Shanvi says, the longer one spends time away from the sets, more is the excitement. “I felt really thrilled on day one of Sachin’s film. It is all coming back. In fact for a shoot scheduled to start at 10 am, I woke up at 6 am and was ready to go to the sets,” she says.

Shanvi had signed up for Sachin’s film one-and-a-half years ago. “I accepted this project, when I was shooting for Saheba. The best part about the film is the subject. It has completely changed since I first signed for the film. The earlier story was also good. However, the makers decided to take up another angle and that took time,” she says.

Initially, she was worried what her role would be in the changed storyline and how things would fit. “In fact I kept troubling Sachin every month over the last one year to narrate the story to me, and the director kept telling me that the character was getting developed. He gave me an assurance about my role being very good. In between all this I even met Rakshit Shetty at an award function, who also had similar

words to say,” Shanvi says while adding, “I patiently waited.”

The actor says she’s got a lot of positive vibes from Sachin and when he finally narrated her role to her from the film she felt it it was worth the wait. “Though I was initially quite frustrated, I say all’s well that end’s well,” she says.

Shanvi says, she is glad to be part of the fresh story that is set to be “a new genre” in the Kannada industry. It was however not revealed what exactly this new genre will be. “I am very involved in the story. I won’t call it a completely de-glam role. I play a girl-next-door and a simple girl, but the character has a strong dimension. There is a lot of twist and mysteries to all the roles in the film,” she says.

Avane Srimannarayana is made under the joint venture of Sridevi Enterprises, Pushkar Films and Paramvah Studios and has music by Charan Raj and B Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Karm Chawla.