Sonu Sood is a Bollywood actor, but is equally popular if not more down South. The actor who marked his debut in Kannada with Sudeep starrer Vishnuvardhana, is part of the upcoming magnus opus Muniratna Kurukshetra. The film featuring Darshan as Duryodhana, has Sonu playing the role of Arjuna.

Interestingly, the actor is part of two other films, which is a period movie - the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika - The war of Jhansi, and Paltan that has an Indo-China plot set in 1967. “It is nice to be a warrior, but only the weapons get changed in each film. Starting from bow and arrow in mythological drama Kurukshetra, to a sword in Manikarnika and an AK 47 in Paltan. Interestingly, they are all different parts of history,” says Sonu.

Coming to his character in Kurukshetra, he says, “We have seen those chapters in books or on television and it is a proud moment, when we get play such characters.

In Manikarnika or in Paltan, we get to live in those times. Such roles makes me high as an actor,” says Sonu, who spoke with City Express on the sidelines of the Pride Walk, an awareness drive on Sunday.

He says, Bengaluru is a beautiful city with great weather with warm and humble people. The city has lots of positivity, and spreads positive energy, he adds. “I feel really blessed when I get an opportunity to help or to bring awareness about specially abled kids, acid attack and burn survivors, visually blind people. I would say, they are the real Rockstars of the society. The fact is that people get busy in their lives so much so that we don’t get time and set forward to give helping hand. This kind of programmes becomes very important and reminds the society that there are people who need u,” says Sonu.

He shared some dialogues from his films at the event and spent time with participants. The actor plans to travel to different cities to show solidarity and support the cause.