Manasa Radhakrishnan

Appa Amma Preethi marks the directorial debut for Sridhar, and has Vinay Rajkumar playing the lead role, along with real-life couple Sharatkumar and Radhika Sharatkumar in pivotal roles. In an attempt to rope in the best cast for the film, the makers are said to have approached a leading Malayalam heroine Manasa Radhakrishnan, and in all likelihood, she will be making her Sandalwood debut with Appa Amma Preethi. Our source tells us that the the female actor was in Bengaluru for a day when she did have her round of discussions with the makers.

Apparently, Manasa has liked the story, and after agreeing upon some terms, she will be signing on the dotted line. If all falls in place, she will join a slew of talented Mollywood actors such as Navya Nair, Parvarthy, Bhavana Menon, Bhama, Nithya Menon and more, who have all had their stint in Sandalwood.

Manasa started her film career as a child artiste in 2008, and has worked in nine films, which include Paultettante Veedu, Balasa, Crossroads, Tiyaan, Kattu, among others. Her upcoming project, Vikadakunaran, is being directed by Boban Samuel, which is yet to go on floors.

Appa Amma Preethi, which comes with the tagline ‘Ide Nanna Parapancha’, is said to be a new and different genre for Vinay, and music will be scored by Judah Sandy. The film produced by NLN Murthy will take off once the actor is done with his present project Anantu v/s Nusrat, a Sudheer Shanbhogue directorial. The team has plenty of surprises in store for movie buffs, which will be unveiled by the makers once they plan to make an official announcement, before going on floors.