BENGALURU: Bombeyaata, a 16-minute Kannada film directed by a Mysurean, highlights how the advancement of information technology has ruined the domestic lives of people. It shows how people who are hooked on to gadgets, and those who lead materialistic lives, do not give enough time to family members. Directed by theatre actor Raju Vaividhya, it looks at how there is a lack of understanding, harmony and peace between couples who work in the IT/BT sector.

It also looks at how a person who chases name, fame and money, do not enjoy the happy moments in life. This chase after materialistic pleasure has lead to a discord in their marital life, as well as the growth and future of the children. The movie concludes with the message that it is important to set aside time for the family, and respect and nurture the relationships.Raju Vaividhya says, “Working as an assistant director, I have written several tragedy stories. Being a theatre artist, I have spent a lot of time with elders and children. I have closely observed and understood their problems. All this made me direct Bombeyaata.”

His previous short movies include Vaari and Ondu Savina Sutha. He says, " It was a challenging to direct this play, as all the actors were new and the funds were also limited. However, we managed to bring the best with limited resources. We have been receiving positive feedback on the film."

“Bombeyaata happens in every individual's life one way or the other. Due to work pressure, parents neglect the children, which in turn gives way to psychological problems in children. We look forward to bring more such plays in the future. The movie has been shot in Bengaluru for over three days,” adds C Rathna, producer of the short movie.The music is by Sathya Radhakrishna. The movie has been uploaded on YouTube last month, and has been receiving good response. The team members are planning to screen the movie at public events in the city in April.