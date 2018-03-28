Set for a telephonic conversation with Preetham Gubbi, the director of Johnny Johnny Yes Papa sounded very happy. “I am preparing for the Friday release and just want to sit and laugh along with the audience,” says the director.

Firstly, when asked why was the film titled - Johnny Johnny Yes Papa, Preetham quipped. “Johnny (Duniya Vijay) and Pappu (Rangayana Raghu) are back together and will take the audience on a laughter roit. ‘Yes’ has always been there between the two, and ‘No’ never existed. So my title was apt for the film.”The director, who is addressed as Preethu by his loved ones, says his strength lies more on romantic subjects. So, did he find it difficult to write a comedy and how did he handle this genre? “I believe that ‘Laughter is a way into somebody’s heart. As a subject, Johnny.. is a romantic film, but laced with situational comedy. If you have to win a girl’s heart, you can try with laughter.” he says.

With actor Duniya Vijay around, there is abundance for humour. “He makes people around him laugh. As an actor, he has a superb comic timing, which many people are unaware of and I only got to explore it more in Johnny Johnny Yes Papa.”

The director’s friendship with Vijay goes back 10 years ago, and that’s helped him to understand the actor better, says Pretham, adding, “He is a brother, and a well wisher, it is very easy to work with Vijay because there was no ego between us and we worked on the basis of ‘trust’. He blindly produced the film for me, and I have to put in my honest best,” he says. This apart, to execute a comedy, you just needed to bring in brilliant actors and I had the right cast in the lead actor along with Rangayana Raghu and Sadhu Kokila among others.

Mentioning about Rachita Ram, the new Padmavati of Johnny..., Preetham says, “It was Ramya, who made a lot of noise in the industry with Johnny Mera Naam. Today, Rachita Ram being one of the top heroines, and her fresh pairing with Vijay, the two are sure to create a similar buzz with Johnny Johnny Yes Papa.”It’s summer time, and we want all the audience to cool their hearts with Johhny Johnny,” Preetham’s signs off with his signature style statement,