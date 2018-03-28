What’s actor Madhoo upto in Namma Bengaluru? And, we hear, she is on the sets of Seetharama Kalyana since Tuesday. The Roja actor is playing the role of a mother to Rachita Ram in the film. This is Harsha’s directorial and has Nikhil Kumar and Rachita Ram in the lead roles. The shooting currently going on in Kanteerva Studio, has a huge budget and the most prominent cast coming together.

The latest to join the team is Bollywood and South Indian actor, along with Ravi Shankar. Madhoo, who started shooting her portions this week, happily tweeted ‘SEETARAMAKALYANA Bangalore’ with heart shaped emojis. She debuted in Kannada with Annaya in 1993. She has worked in Sudeep starrer Ranna and Preetham Gubbi’s Naanu Mattu Varalakshmi. This film with Harsha will be her fifth in Sandalwood.

The studio set up is that of a French colony and the artwork is designed by Shivakumar, costing the producers around Rs 1 crore. Madhoo is said to be camping in the city for the next 20 days and has a major role to play in the film.

With the team bringing in an ensemble cast, Seetharama Kalyana also features Sharathkumar among others. The film’s cinematography is by J Swamy.