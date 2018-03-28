Janardhan Chikkanna’s directorial debut Gultoo releasing this week, is all set to throw a lot of surprise elements to the audience. Among newcomer Naveen Shankar, senior actor Avinash and Rangayana Raghu, who will be seen in pivotal roles, the main attraction of the film is also said to be Sonu Gowda. The female actor herself claims that this is one of her best roles in her career. City Express digs deep, to know her character better.

Apparently, Sonu has two shades in the film. While she is said to be an instructor of a Computer Training institute, Sonu is also playing the role of a cop in the film. The director, who does not wish to play spoil sport, tells us, “She has two shades in the film and I want to keep the audience guessing about Sonu’s character. Wait and watch the film to know whether she is a cop or a criminal.

Made under Vivid Films, Gultoo is about encryption and decryption, the music is by Amit Anand and cinematography by Shanthi Sagar.