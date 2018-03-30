Ravi Varma is on a brisk casting for his debut venture Rustum, and after Shraddha Srinath, the next to come on board is Mayuri Kyatari. The heroine, who has her hands full with three films, is all set to get a big break with Rustum, for she gets to share screenspace with Shivarajkuamr. And, she is quite excited to share the news with City Express. “I play a prominent role, which is closely associated with the hero, played by Shivarajkumar.

Ask Mayuri, whether she gets to play Shivanna’s sister in the movie, and she quipped. “I have been told not to reveal more details. But the fact is, this film will be a stepping stone for me because I get to work with a big banner - Jayanna Combines, to associate with Shivanna and director Ravi Varma is all a dream come true,” she says.

Mayuri’s excitement only doubled up when she heard that the director had sketched the character having her in mind. “It’s an honour to know that he didn’t look for another choice. At the sametime, I understand that there is a lot of expectation from me. I am hoping to give my best,” she says.

Mayuri, who is starting to shoot from May, is currently busy with a song shoot for Jaggesh starrer 8MM in Goa Meanwhile, she has done with Aatakuntu Lekakila with Sanchari Vijay and she has a song pending for Nanna Prakara. “This year will be an amazing opening for me. I guess it’s all my dad’s blessing from above,” she says.

Ravi Varma, who has roped Anoop Seelin as the film’s music director has brought in on board Tagaru’s cinematographer, Mahendra Simha.