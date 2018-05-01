Home Entertainment Kannada

Simbu makes his Kannnada debut as a singer 

Art has no borders, and actor-filmmaker-singer Simbu is proving just that. After having recently made his debut as a composer in Tamil cinema, he’s now stepping into the Kannada industry as a singer.

Published: 01st May 2018 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 03:42 AM

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Art has no borders, and actor-filmmaker-singer Simbu is proving just that. After having recently made his debut as a composer in Tamil cinema, he’s now stepping into the Kannada industry as a singer. We learn that he has lent his voice for Kantha Kannali’s upcoming directorial, Iruvudellava Bittu. The director  is quit excited and is convinced that Simbu will help the song garner a lot of attention.

“The lyrics by Dr Nagendra Prasad talks about how people inflict troubles upon themselves. The song advocates that it’s better to forget everything and enjoy life,” he says. “The composer, Sridhar V Sambram, has created a high-energy tune. Simbu really liked the tune too, and agreed to sing.”

The recording of the song is already complete, and the entire process of readying the song apparently took as long as four months. “We wanted to go beyond language, and make music. That’s why we wanted a celebrity who ‘s also a good musician. Simbu fit the bill, and he has really added value to the song,” adds the director, who is in awe of the actor’s dedication to his work. “He learnt the meaning of each word and got the diction right. He rehearsed quite a few times before the final recording.”

Kantha says that it also allowed him an opportunity to have conversations with the actor about several topics, including films, Kannada cinema, and the current issues bothering the two states. Iruvudellava Bittu, the director’s second film, features Megha Raj in the lead with Tilak, Shekar, and Shri Mahadev in the cast too.

