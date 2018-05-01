Home Entertainment Kannada

The Villain out on Varamahalakshmi

Director Prem, who is currently overseeing post production work, is planning to release teasers for the film after the elections, followed by an audio release in June, before finally releasing on Augu

Looks like all those months of anticipation around Shivarajkumar and Sudeep starrer The Villain are finally going to bring relief to fans, with director Prem finally setting a release date for the film. He plans to release the film on August 24, Varamahalakshmi, which is good news for fans who have been waiting with baited breath. With elections and IPL fever, cinegoers are looking forward to a big release such as this one.

The film is now in the post-production stage. Dubbing has begun for The Villain, and City Express caught hold of a picture of Prem and actor Sudeep at the studio. The actor, we were told, started dubbing on Monday evening, and spent the entire night to finish his portions by Tuesday afternoon. With dubbing taking place at two studios - Balaji and Akash - several artistes from the film are engaged in dubbing their portions. Prem will have Shivarajkumar at the dubbing studio soon.

Even though there were instances when shooting had gotten delayed due to unavoidable circumstances, Prem is going all out to ensure the release happens smoothly. He just has one song left to shoot, which he is planning to do once Amy Jackson arrives. Prem is currently completely involved in post-production work, which includes overlooking the CG (comptuer graphics) department, among others. The director is said to be waiting for elections to finish, which is when he will release the film's teaser. Next will be the audio release, which he is planning for June.

The Villain, produced by CR Manohar under Tanvi Productions, features Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty and Telugu actor Srikanth, among other artistes. The film also has Kannada heroines Rachita Ram, Shraddha Srinath, Bhavana and Samyuktha Hornad featuring in songs.

