After rom-com hit, 'Ondu Motteya Kathe's Raj B Shetty says get ready to see ‘gang wars’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Did you ever think that the actor-director behind Ondu Motteya Kathe (OMK), Raj B Shetty, would be directing gangster film? Well, that’s exactly what the one-film-old director is currently busy working on. “I need to bring out another good film. It shoudn’t be seen as just the director of OMK making another film— that’s why I have taken up this subject,” says Raj.

With his first film, not only did Raj strike gold at the box office, but he also won million of hearts with his interesting story, filmmaking and stellar performance. While we’re eager to know more about his upcoming project, he revealed little to us. “I am here in Mangaluru at my friend’s place scribbling the script for my next directorial,” says Raj, who even shared a photo of him doing so with City Express.

Interestingly, Raj tells us that the gangster genre is very close him. “I am a big Martin Scorsese fan. Even if the subject is gangsters, it is still about human stories, and I want to explore this,” says Raj, who is using the coastal belt as the setting for the story. “Geographically, Mangaluru, even though a strange place, is ideal for exploring a subject such as the sand mafia.”

Initially, he had a thriller in mind, but was not in a position to go ahead with it because the entire film needed to be shot in the rain, he tells us. “I am not ready with the cast, and the entire production needed a lot of preparation. So I have decided to take up that project next year. However, I am determined to take up a project this year, for which I need four months of preparation,” says Raj.

The script of the new film is ready till the interval, the director tells us, adding, “OMK was an accident, which I have said earlier as well. I didn’t think I was good at writing romantic comedies, but I pulled it off. I want to try different genres and characterisation, irrespective of whether they are hits or flops,

Raj has kept himself busy as an actor, with a handful of projects such as Turtu Nirgamana, Ammacchi Emba Nenapu and Mayabazaar, and we are waiting to see the magic he will spin in his next directorial venture. “Currently, I don’t have an urge to make a film like OMK, but I might in the future. Now, expect some gang wars coming your way,” he signs off.