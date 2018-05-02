Orange teaser release coinciding with election results

By Express News Service

Actor Ganesh and director Prashanth Raj had completed the first schedule of upcoming film Orange in Hyderabad before Prashant took a break to release his film Dalapathi. The makers will start with their next schedule soon, before which, the team plans to release a teaser on May 15, as announced by the director on social media.

Coincidentally, the teaser is releasing on same the day the Karnataka State election results are being announced. We wonder why the filmmaker wanted to release the teaser on this day, but this is something we will have wait and see. Expectations are high from this duo, especially after delivering a hit like Zoom.

Orange also brings on board Priya Anand, who made her Sandalwood debut with Raajakumara. The film has music by SS Thaman and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.