Sangeetha Bhat, Balu Nagendra’s film titled Kapata Nataka Sootradari

By Express News Service

Sangeetha Bhat

Sangeetha Bhat and Balu Nagendra’s upcoming film that is being shot during weekends have come with an interesting title. After much thought, the makers have titled the film as Kapata Nataka Sootradaari. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Venugopal K, has Sangeetha excited, as the story is said to be heroine-centric. Moreover, this film was only shot over weekends.

Sangeetha felt that Kapata Nataka Sootradaari is very relatable, and has her playing a middle-class girl working at a garment factory, with Balu Nagendra playing an auto dirver. Sangeetha has completed her current projects - Anukta and Alidu Ulidavaru - and is left with a few portions for KM Chaitanya’s directorial. We are now waiting to see where Kapata Nataka Sootradari stands, and how it is going to be taken forward.