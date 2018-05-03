Ere Gowda’s directorial debut 'Balekempa' goes to New York Indian Film Fest

By Express News Service

Ere Gowda is on cloud nine, for his directorial debut Balekempa has been nominated for New York Indian Film Festival 2018. His film has been nominated under the best film and best director category.

Gowda, who was also the screenplay writer of Thithi, is all excited with the international recognition for his first film as director.While, he gets ready to head to New York on May 7, Ere Gowda speaks with City Express.

"Balekempa has been doing the festival rounds and was awarded at NFDC Film Bazaar. It was winning the FiPRESCI award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2018, which helped me get noticed at an international level," says Eregowda, who will be screening his film at New York Indian Film Festival on May 9 . The results are to be announced on May 12.

Balekempa, as otherwise known as Bangle seller, is about the relationship between a bangle seller and his wife. The film is produced by Vikvek Gomber of Zoo Entertainment features Jnanesh, Bhagya Shree, Chandrashekar CS and Nagaraju DP. Balekampa has music by Bendict Taylar and Naren Chandavarkar with cinematography by Saumyananda Sahi.