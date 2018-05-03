It was a dream to act with Dhruv Sharma, which got fulflled with Kicchu: Abhinaya

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

She may be hearing and speech impaired. But that's never stopped actor Abhinaya from pursuing her first love, acting. And with her grit and determination she has ensured that her disabilities never come in the way of her big dreams. One of those dreams was to act with Dhruv, who himself is hearing and vocally impaired, which came true when she starred opposite him in Kicchu.As the film is ready for release this week, we caught up with her on WhatsApp. "I personally miss Dhruv, who left us too early. We were friends for the last fifteen years. I still can't believe, he is no more. It is always an emotional moment, when I am remember him," says the actor who made her Kannada debut with Hudugru.

Abhinaya fondly recalls sharing screen space with the actor who was more of dear friend. Abhinaya played the role of Nandini, an activist and Dhruv that of an activist. In the same movie, she also shared screen space with Ragini and Sudeep. The latter in a guest appearance is featured as a doctor. "Since both of us had a passion for acting, we were planning on working together for a long time. Luckily, director Pradeep Raj came up with a subject that both of us could associate with. I enjoyed shooting every minute for the film. The working environment was great," she says.

Give Abhinaya a challenge and she's always up to it. Which is why she takes up different kinds of roles and characters. Abhinaya admits that she is "as a good as a foreigner", because the only language she knows is English. "Thanks to my mother, I am able to manage work in different languages. She helps me by explaining the meaning of each and every dialogue which I mug up," says Abhinaya, who comes across very confident. Her hard work she believes is what has fetched her opportunities.

Abhinaya has a few actors whom she considers her inspirations. "I love Aishwarya and Trisha's acting. I'm fond of Sridevi's too," she says.The Kicchu actor is also looking forward to her English film, One Little Finger, directed by NRI Roopam Sharma.The feature film will soon be doing rounds at film festivals. In the musical, Abhinaya will be acting with 45 special children. In addition, the actor is also busy completing two Tamil projects. "I have two more projects in Tamil, which will kickstart anytime soon," says the actor who has done 38 films so far.

Even though her plate is full, Abhinaya is still open to signing on more. And nothing like it with a period or history film comes her way. "I'd like to associate with films like Baahubali," she signs off.