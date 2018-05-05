Home Entertainment Kannada

Somebody else can be the brand ambassador for Underworld now: Aditya

Aditya’s first attempt at a suspense thriller, Munduvareda Adhyaya, will be Balu Chandrashekar’s directorial debut

Published: 05th May 2018 03:53 AM

By A Sharadha
Express News Service

It looked as if long machettes and angry man stances had literally taken a toll on actor Aditya. So much so he has decided to stay away from any films related to the underworld.

After a break, the actor has decided to experiment with a new genre. Titled Mundvareda Adyaya (Continued Chapter), the film also comes with the tagline - Miss _ in _ G Link.

The film, marks the directorial debut of Balu Mahendran, that is touted to be a thriller. An official announcement was made on the actor's birthday as the makers revealed the film's poster. Aditya is looking forward to start shooting from June, told City Express, "I wanted to do something different this time and this is my first attempt at film that is a suspense thriller."

The actor says he is literally done with underworld themes and subjects. "It was one of the reasons that kept me away for a while. I was getting roles that revolved around the same themes. Somebody else can now be the brand ambassador for the Underworld. I am done," he adds.

After his last film, Chakravarthy, the actor has gone through 18 scripts, before he finally zeroed on Munduvareda Adyaya, "If I am not convinced as an actor, how can I convince the audience. I dont' want to let them down," says Aditya

Made under Kanaja Enterprises, the film's music is by Johnny and Nitin. Cinematography is helmed by Dilip Chakravarthy.

Comments

