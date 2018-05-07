Home Entertainment Kannada

After halt, Double Engine gets rolling again

Double Engine, by writer and director Chandramohan, got stalled in the shooting stage, with the makers blaming GST for the delay.

Published: 07th May 2018

Double Engine, by writer and director Chandramohan, got stalled in the shooting stage, with the makers blaming GST for the delay. They have now managed to complete a song shoot finally, and have released the first look from the film. The team wants to kickstart promotions soon, with the trailer launch planned for May 17, just after elections. 

This will be the second film for Chandramohan, who made his directorial debut with 
Bombay Mitai. Double Engine also grabs attention for the combination of actors in it -  it features Suman Ranganathan, Chikkanna in the lead along with Dattanna, Sadhu Kokila, Ashok, Suchendra Prasad, Achyuth Rao, Prabhu, among others.

“The film is a total entertainer, blended with humour. Though the story is serious, it is going to be a laughter riot for audiences,” the director tells us. Double Engine that has tunes composed by Veer Samarth and cinematography by Soorya S Kiran. Now with the censor 
department, the makers are hopeful to release the film in June.

Chandramohan

