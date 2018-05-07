Lyrics are not things that can be bought over-the-counter: Dhananjay

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

After shooting to fame as Daali in Tagaru, the makers of Orchestra promise that this time, Dhananjay will be the talk of the town for his musical capabilities. Orchestra is a productional venture by Raghu Dixit,that will be directed by Mysooru Sunil where Dhananjay has penned lyrics for the film.Among the 12 songs that he is working on, Dhananjay has so far completed work on seven-eight films. The rest, he says, he will be completing in the next few days.

Dhananjay

“Coming from theatre background, I used to write drama skits and direct them. I would also write scripts for short films. So, writing has been a habit for a long time. As for turning lyricist…it was only because they knew about my writing skills, that the project came my way,” he tells CE.When Raghu Dixit and director Sunil pitched in, Dhananjay had kept the lyrics ready. “The story of the film is very realistic. The story is about orchestra culture in Mysuru. I listened to each and every story before penning down the songs,” he says.

Last year, since the only film he had taken up was Tagaru, he found himself with much time to write. The actor happy to contribute to his friend’s film, and is quite open to write lyrics for other films, too. “My only condition is that the storyline should be good. Lyrics are not things that can be bought over-the-counter. It needs a soul,” he says.

While Dhananjay is basking the success of his film Tagaru, especially with his character Daali having garnered much attention, he is getting ready to associate himself with director Suri for a couple of more projects, the scripts for which are still being worked on.

Sounds good

Lyrics for all the songs for the movie Orchestra were completed [on Saturday]. This movie is all about music and musicians - and has 12 songs and all the songs are written by the incredibly talented Actor @dhananjaya_ka aka ‘Dolly’ who will debut as a lyricist with this movie’s soundtrack. You will soon see how amazing Dhananjaya is as a lyricist and not just as an actor and why I trusted him with all the 12 songs! Too bad Dhananjaya is not acting in this movie! This movie is written and directed by @sunil_mysooru. The lead protagonist is ably portrayed by another awesome actor

@poornamysore.