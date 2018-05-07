Home Entertainment Kannada

Nana Patekar gives green signal to Chillum

The film is directed by Chandrakala, and stars Manoranjan, Raghavendra Rajkumar to share screen space with the B-Town actor

Published: 07th May 2018 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

It’s always a delight to watch Nana Patekar on screen. Now, with the actor coming back to do a Kannada film after Yaksha, will give movie-goers more reason to celebrate.

Manoranjan starrer Chillum, directed by Chandrakala, will see the Bollywood actor joining the crew. The team had approached the actor a few months back, and he is said to have given the green signal. 

Actor Raghavendra Rajkumar is also making his comeback with Chillum, playing a villain, giving fans the opportunity to watch some stellar talent on screen.

Apart from these lead actors, Chillum features Priyanka Thimmesh as the lead heroine, and has four important characters played Diwakar of Bigg Boss fame, Sandeep, Ragha

v Nath and the director’s son Bharath, who will be making his debut with this film.
Chillum is now in the pre-production stage, and shooting will start from May 16. The film has music by Nobin Paul and cinematography by Naveen Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chillum

Comments

More from this section

Newbie Suraj Kumar bags two flicks

Lyrics are not things that can be bought over-the-counter: Dhananjay

After halt, Double Engine gets rolling again

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats