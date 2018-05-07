Nana Patekar gives green signal to Chillum

By Express News Service

It’s always a delight to watch Nana Patekar on screen. Now, with the actor coming back to do a Kannada film after Yaksha, will give movie-goers more reason to celebrate.

Manoranjan starrer Chillum, directed by Chandrakala, will see the Bollywood actor joining the crew. The team had approached the actor a few months back, and he is said to have given the green signal.

Actor Raghavendra Rajkumar is also making his comeback with Chillum, playing a villain, giving fans the opportunity to watch some stellar talent on screen.

Apart from these lead actors, Chillum features Priyanka Thimmesh as the lead heroine, and has four important characters played Diwakar of Bigg Boss fame, Sandeep, Ragha

v Nath and the director’s son Bharath, who will be making his debut with this film.

Chillum is now in the pre-production stage, and shooting will start from May 16. The film has music by Nobin Paul and cinematography by Naveen Kumar.