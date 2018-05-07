Newbie Suraj Kumar bags two flicks

A Sharadhaa By

Looks like lady luck is on newbie Suraj Kumar’s side. He is among those handful of yet-to-be established actors who seems to be landing himself with plum projects. In the latest development, he’s bagged not one, but two films. “I just signed my first film over the last weekend and will be finalising another one in the coming days,” says Suraj, who is yet to debut as an actor.

The first project he has signed on is with Santosh Naik, a lyricist, who will be also making his directorial debut with this yet-to-be-titled film. “He is a well-known name in the lyricists’ circle and has been associated with films like Hebbuli and Chowka. He is also writing lyrics for Phailwan. But this will be his first film where he will be looking into the artistic and dramatic aspects,” Suraj says, adding, “Music director Gurukiran has been roped in, and he is currently working on the tunes. Meanwhile, the makers are finalising the rest of the crew including the supporting actors and technicians. In a month’s times, all these details should be in place and we’ll be ready to roll.”

At the same time, Suraj has been offered another project (directed by Anup Antony of Katha Vichitra fame), which he plans to lock sometime next week. “Both the films I’ve signed have are interesting subjects. We’ll have to see which one goes on floors first,” Suraj says.

In Santosh Nayak’s film, Suraj plays a college boy, and requires to pull off different shades to the character.

“Anup’s film comes across with a pucca local flavour.In both the films, I will be working with a whole bunch of freshers, which includes myself as well.So, this is a new experience that I am looking forward to,” Suraj says. CE had earlier reported that Suraj is a member of the Rajkumar family--- his father and producer SA Srinivas is Parvathamma Rajkumar’s brother. That apart, the newbie is Darshan’s protege whom he considers as brother and guide in his acting career.