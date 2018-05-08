Home Entertainment Kannada

Arjun Janya, Satya Hedge on board for Abhishek’s debut

Kannada industry is all set to welcome Ambareesh's son, Abhishek, who will be making his tinsel town debut soon.

Published: 08th May 2018 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Abhishek

By Express News Service

Kannada industry is all set to welcome Ambareesh's son, Abhishek, who will be making his tinsel town debut soon. The film titled as Amar will be directed by Nagashekar under Sandesh productions.

On the technical front, the team has roped in Arjun Janya as the music director and Satya Hegde as the film's cameraman. As for who will be handling the edit desk, is yet to be revealed by the makers.

Meanwhile, the team is gearing up for the grand muhurath, which is fixed on May 29. It will mark a special occassion, for Abhishek's film will be launched on his father's birthday.

The actor appears to be on a regular fitness regime. He is said to be in constant discussion with the director, to get ready to face the camera. They are currently in the process of finalising the rest of the cast, including the heroine.

