Avane Srimannarayana’s next stop at Vijayapura

There seems to be a last-minute change in plan for Avane Srimannarayana. One of the major schedule, which was to be done in Rajasthan, has now been shifted to Vijayapura. Rakshit Shetty-starrer Avane Srimannarayana directed by debutant Sachin Ravi is currently on floors and has completed one part of the schedule in Bengaluru. On May 15, the team will head to Vijayapura, where they will be shooting portions in a 25-day stretch.”Upon returning, another set should be ready here,” says Rakshit.

Any reason for the change in location? According to Rakshit, the situations to be shot in this schedule require a “cool quotient with a dry land as a backdrop.” “Initially we had decided on Rajasthan, but after a reccee at this place, we felt that Vijayapura would provide a more authentic setting,” says Rakshit.

He adds: “In fact, the shoot in Vijayapura and Badami is the only outdoor shoot for our film, and we are shooting mostly indoors, for which huge sets are being created.”

Avane srimannarayana has Shanvi Srivastava playing the female lead with Balaji Manohar, Achyuth Rao part of the ensemble cast. The film made with a joint venture of Pushkar Films, Paramvah Studios and Shree Devi Enterrpises has music by Charan Raj and cinematography by Karam Chawla.

Shoot for 777 Charlie to begin from June end

Meanwhile, Rakshit, who will juggling between Avane Srimannarayana and 777 Charlie is said to be spending time with the labradors with whom he is going to share screen space. “My dates for 777 Charlie, directed by Kiranraj, is scheduled between June end to July end,” says Rakshit, adding, “The team will finalise the heroine in two week’s time.”