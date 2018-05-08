Darshan’s voice over for Yashas Rama Dhanya 

By Express News Service

Yashas Soorya starrer Rama Dhanya gets a boost with Challenging star Darhsan lending his voice for the film. He is said to have spoken about the movie, and his voice is placed at the beginning and end of the film. Director TN Nagesh, who has helmed the project told City Express, “The film based on a play features Yashas in three stages – as Rama, Kanaka dasa and the hero in the present situation.

We managed to get a star quotient with Darshan’s voice. Bringing him was possible because of Yashas, who is a good friend of the actor and has worked with him in a few films.”Meanwhile, the makers of Rama Dhanya are planning to release the trailer this week. “We are waiting for the censors to certify the trailer and hopefully to release on Wednesday,” Nagesh tells us. Rama Dhanya has Nimika Rathnakar playing the female lead, with music by Desi Mohan and cinematography by Benaka Raja.