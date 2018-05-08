A Sharadhaa By

In addition to getting some chiseled body with six-pack abs for his film Phailwan, actor Kabir Dulhan Singh is also taking lessons in boxing; in the upcoming film directed by Krishna, Kabir as antagonist will be acting with good friend Sudeep

None other than superstar Sudeep is singing praises of friend and actor Kabir Dulhan Singh.The reason? Kabir, through his dedication and hard work, has transformed himself. Kabir has been on a 12-week challenge to get his six pack. And now, in the last week before he reveals his sculpted look,fans and fellow actors cannot wait to see Kabir’s makeover.

Sudeep recently tweeted: “Slowdown... u can't do this to me @Kabirdulhansingh What commitment my brother Awesome (sic).”

Kabir with Sudeep

The reason Kabir has put himself through this challenge, is for his film, Phailwan. In a recent tweet, the lead actor wrote back to Sudeep saying:"I am no match to your hard work my friend... Looking forward to sharing the screen with you In #Phailwan Cheers @KabirDulhansingh (sic).

The film’s director, Krishna, is bringing Kabir on board for the second time, the first was for Hebbuli. So far, not many of the cast members has been revealed because we’re told that the director is waiting for the “right time to announce”them. But KAbir’s hardwork hasn’t gone unnoticed by him.“Super. @Kabirduhansingh What a commitment superb. (sic)”

Apparently, the actor will be featured as an antagonist in Phailwan, and will be facing off Sudeep in the film. We caught up with Kabir, over a telephonic conversation, who was kicked about his makeover. His mantra, he tells us, is, “If you are fit, you are a hit.” "This industry is full of competition. There has a been a lot of demand for actors from the south to look like actors from North India, as well as pull off an antagonists role. The likes of Sonu Sood, Vidhyut Jamwal are some examples.I have to thank God that I managed to be part of 19 films down south," explains the actor, who is excited to work with Sudeep again after Hebbuli. "Working with Sudeep is simply great. As for Phailwan, having seen the script closely, I can confidently say that it will be a big film for the Kannada industry. There are many surprise in store especially with regard to Sudeep's and my characters,” he promises.

The actor apart from sculpting his image has also undergone training in boxing. "I am taking classes in Mumbai over the last four months because my character demands that of me.Krishna has placed powerful characters in his film and has given an equal challenge to the villain on screen. I have been working hard for the last few months and results are for everyone to see. In fact, I had committed this to the director when he took me on board. I am glad to have fulfilled my promise,” and I have fulfilled my promise," he says.

We can also tell you the other reason Kabir is working so very hard to get into shape. It’s because Bollywood is beaconing him for a project. "It's again a big film, which will have me see me bare-chested. My hard work will pay-off. Moreover, if this is what makers expect of me, it's my duty to give my hundred percent," says Kabir, who has crossed his fingers about his film in B-Town, the announcement of which he will make soon.

‘I am trying for an eight’

Over the last 90 days, Kabir has pushed himself at the gym. While he’s on track and will reach his target of getting some six-pack abs by this week, the actor seems to be aiming higher now. "I am trying for an eight-pack ab," he chuckles, adding, "I have spent three months doing this. This has required many sacrifice especially that of food. I was either at the gym or watching movies. And in between, I just completed shooting a Telugu film," he says.