Pogaru ‘s second shooting schedule starting May 20

Pogaru directed by Nanda Kishore starring Dhruva Sarja went on floors in March, when the makers completed the 1st schedule.

By Express News Service
Dhruva Sarja

Pogaru directed by Nanda Kishore starring Dhruva Sarja went on floors in March, when the makers completed the 1st schedule. The team shot the school portions for which Dhruva Sarja had lost 30 kilos. The makers will now give with their second schedule from May 20. The gap between the two schedule was necessary because Dhruva Sarja was given time to get back to get back to normal physique.

The actor, who also took a break for his brother Chiranjeevi Sarja's marriage, in the meanwhile has worked on his fitness and gets ready to start shoot. Meanwhile, the director is planning the location and will be deciding between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, which will be decided as early as possible and would want to plan accordingly while they will also finalise on the heroine.Pogaru produced by BK Gangadhar has RAvi Shankar in the cast with Arjun Janya composing the tuens and Vaidhi as the cameraman.

