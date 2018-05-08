Home Entertainment Kannada

Summer rush: Ravi Basrur shoots with 200 children

In a yet-to-be-titled children’s film to be produced by NS  Rajkumar, the team ensures to complete  the film’s shoot before schools re-open. 

Published: 08th May 2018 06:53 AM

By A Sharadhaa
It’s vacation time for children and director Ravi Basrur seems to be more thrilled than children themselves. In his hometown, Karavalli, where Ravi is currently shooting for his upcoming film, the director has roped in 200 children from across Karnataka.Ravi is donning several hats — he’s currently composing tunes for KGF, writing dialogues for  Kataka sequel, and now, this to-be-titled film (produced by NS Rajkumar), will see him take up the director’s role.  

Shlagha Saligrama

Even as he’s busy juggling all of these, the multi-talented personality took some time out to speak with City Express.  “I have already begun shooting, and want to complete the entire schedule before school re-opens. I want to be done with portions involving children. So, I’m aiming at May 30 ,” says Ravi, who shared a couple of picture of the team working in full-swing to reach their target.Apart from child artiste Shlagha Saligrama, who played the lead in Kataka, the film will also features 200 children from various parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru, Mandya, Ramnagara among other places.  

“These were the kids whom I had auditioned during the making of Kataka. Though most of them were talented, I had to pick only one child artiste for that film. These children were on my mind and I wanted to explore their talent on the big screen. Luckily, the script for this film could accommodate the role of children, and I was more than happy to bring them all them together for my movie,” he says.  

Interestingly, this children’s film is a pucca commercial entertainer. “There is neither a hero/heroine in my film. nor any real-life inspired incidents. Having said that, the situations being portrayed are something that everyone would have witnessed in their neighbourhood. That’s what I’m bringing to the big screen. In fact, those who are getting into details of my film, have told me that no one has attempted a film on such a subject. I guess this will be the first film in this genre in Kannada cinema,” he explains and adds, “It’s a typical children’s film, but with them in the picture, the right term is an “entertainer.”

More details on the film and its context, he promises to reveal after May 25.
While Shlagha will be playing the lead in the film, Ravi is also introducing Ashlesh, who is promising. “We are also bringing talent from Drama Juniors.  Chitrali, Srisha, Kavya Marvante will be part of the 200 artistes,” he says. With music to be composed by Ravi himself, the film’s cinematography is by Sachin Basrur. 

On KGF front, Ravi is said to have completed 70 percent work for the film and is currently waiting for some footage from the director to take it forward. “As a music director, I am currently working upon KGF and Suni’s Bazaar,” he says.

