Can’t compare classic film with mine: Vivin Suriya

Director Vivin Suriya borrowed the title Edakalu Guddada Mele from the .... film. He tells City Express that his story has lot of relevance to the title, which will revealed this Friday. However, the first-time director clarifies that the film has no reference to the older one.

"Apart from title, I have managed to cast Chandrashekar, who was part of the classic film. Otherwise, there is no comparison between the two films," says Vivin.

He tells us that film throws light on the current scenario of parents being too busy and neglecting their children.

"This is something I have seen from my school days, 20 years ago. How we are living in this system is what I have tried to highlight in the story," he says.

Vivin claims that he will be first director to introduce a juvenile courtroom scenario on screen.

The film, which has made festival rounds, will be releasing this Friday.

Produced by GP Prakash, the film's music is composed by Ashik Arun.