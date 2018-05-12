After cracking code, 'Gultoo' actor Naveen Shankar now wants to romance

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Naveen Shankar made a huge splash with his debut project Gultoo. The film on cyber crime, helmed by Janardhan Chikkanna, was not only well-received and appreciated by the audience for its content, it also saw the actor proving his mettle in his debut. This means opening of several doors in Sandalwood for the actor. In Gultoo, which is on its way to complete 50-days of running, Naveen tried his hand in cracking code in a tech-type role. Now, he has signed on a romantic movie, a decision he’s taken after listening to scripts deal with three different subjects. Even as they will take some time to make a formal announcement, City Express got hold of some key details.

The yet-to-be titled project, directed by newcomer, Dattatreya, will be produced by Paramesh under banner P2 production. It may be recalled that Paramesh has previosuly previously made films like Ganapa, Parijatha, Jeeva and Pallaki.The makers have also managed to rope in music director Manomurthy from Mungarumale fame for the film. "The love plot in this film is not just like any other story. The director is looking at a non-linear story plot. Though it’s fictional, a commoner can connected with the situations," he says.

Incidentally, Naveen's initial plan was to go ahead with Grammayana, a film that he has been on his mind for the last one-and-a-half years. "Since the budget was more than expected, the makers decided that they needed some time to work on that project. There have been a lot of positive reviews for Gultoo. It has given rise to many opportunities. At the same time, I didn’t want to ride on it. I felt that I should not take too much time for my next, and grabbed this opportunity," he explains.

The warm welcome has meant that Naveen has gotten a boost in confidence and is firm on staying on in the industry. "The journey of my first film is unforgetabble especially the way it took off, the making and the appreciation from the audience. I believe that every film should contribute something to the industry, a policy that I would want to maintain throughout my film career," he signs off.