Home Entertainment Kannada

After cracking code, 'Gultoo' actor Naveen Shankar now wants to romance

Riding on the success of his debut, Gultoo, the fresh talent of Sandalwood has already signed on his next film

Published: 12th May 2018 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Shankar in Gultoo.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Naveen Shankar made a huge splash with his debut project Gultoo. The film on cyber crime, helmed by Janardhan Chikkanna, was not only well-received and appreciated by the audience for its content, it also saw the actor proving his mettle in his debut. This means opening of several doors in Sandalwood for the actor. In Gultoo, which is on its way to complete 50-days of running, Naveen tried his hand in cracking code in a tech-type role. Now, he has signed on a romantic movie, a decision he’s taken after listening to scripts deal with three different subjects. Even as they will take some time to make a formal announcement, City Express got hold of some key details.

Naveen Shankar

The yet-to-be titled project, directed by newcomer, Dattatreya, will be produced by Paramesh under banner P2 production. It may be recalled that Paramesh  has previosuly previously made films like Ganapa, Parijatha, Jeeva and Pallaki.The makers have also managed to rope in music director Manomurthy from Mungarumale fame for the film.  "The love plot in this film is not just like any other story. The director is looking at a non-linear story plot.  Though it’s fictional, a commoner can connected with the situations," he says.

Incidentally, Naveen's initial plan was to go ahead with Grammayana, a film that he has been on his mind for the last one-and-a-half years. "Since the budget was more than expected, the makers decided that they needed some time to work on that project. There have been a lot of positive reviews for Gultoo.  It has given rise to many opportunities. At the same time, I didn’t want to ride on it. I felt that I should not take too much time for my next, and grabbed this opportunity," he explains.

The warm welcome has meant that Naveen has gotten a boost in confidence and is firm on staying on in the industry.  "The journey of my first film is unforgetabble especially the way it took off, the making and the appreciation from the audience. I believe that every film should contribute something to the industry, a policy that I would want to maintain throughout my film career," he signs off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gultoo Naveen Shankar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

‘Heart and soul went into Rambo 2’

Mythriya Gowda turns Inspector for Aaganthuka

I really feel that we should give a lot more to the film industry: Priyanka Upendra

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia