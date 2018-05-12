Home Entertainment Kannada

‘Heart and soul went into Rambo 2’

In conversation with City Express, filmmaker Tarun Sudhir, talks about the project in details. 

Published: 12th May 2018 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Team of Rambo 2

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

If there’s someone waiting for the poll tamasha to die down, it has to be Sandalwood. They can’t wait to start their entertainment again. While many big films are gearing up for releases, one that is much-awaited is Rambo 2. On Friday, the film was cleared by the censor board and the film will see its release next week.

Rambo 2 directed by Anil Kumar stars Sharan and Ashika Ranganath. With technicians and artists coming together, the production aspect of the film will be the highlight. The movie is made under the banner Laddoo Cinema owned by actor Sharan and comedian Chikkanna turning producers Along with them, director Tarun Sudhir, distributor and producer Atlanta Nagendra, music director Arjun Janya, cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj, editor KM Prakash and art director Mohan B Kere-- are coming on board as producers for the film.

Besides, the cinematographer and lead female heroine Ashika, this team remains the same as that of Rambo, released in 2012. In conversation with City Express, filmmaker Tarun Sudhir, talks about the project in details. 

Excerpts:

Tarun Sudhir

When technicians/actors turn producers…
With technicians and actors turning producers, we didn't have to convince any producer about budget. We are aware of what we are trying to do and are looking at only what's being shown on screen. Usually, solo producers come with a lot of grand plans. With more technicians coming on board as producers, I think we will become more responsible. We will get an idea as to where producers of other movies are losing their money and resources. Investing in a film has also made us realise the struggle a producer goes through, and the pain he is put through. As technicians and actors, we do our job and our paid for it. Now, as investors, our regard for a producer has only soared.

Heart and soul has gone into making Rambo 2

While making Rambo 2, the idea was not to do so for business purposes. And this the audience will surely agree when they watch the film. People will feel that we have done the film out of passion and will not see money in our work. Irrespective of the box-office results, we will be proud of this movie. Honestly, we’ve invested much time and money into this project. Whether people like our work or not, nobody can discount our effort.

A film based on trust
Sharan has a good working relation with the technicians. They too have understood his style.. This film is not a commercial one. It’s a film that worked on trust. We all started the journey together and have  been with each other through thick and thin. It’s great to see the technicians and producers feel the same towards the actor and vice versa. 

Sharan doesn't need a career boost
An actor like Sharan doesn't need a boost. We can never predict how the film is going to affect an actor's career. There has been a pre-release buzz and the audio has been a hit. We are aware that a couple of the actor's previous films have not done well, but it does not make a difference. Failures and success are part of every actor's life.  More importantly, it also depends on the team Sharan comes with. If you are a Virat Kohli, everybody expects top score. So, a proven team is expected to give good results, and it is our responsibility to do that. 

Rambo 2 has no relevance to the first part
Rambo 2 has the entire team of Rambo coming together once again (except for Ashika and Sudhakar). Even the production manager, Narasimha, who started his career from that film, has evolved over the years. Everyone has grown from the Rambo days. There has been a huge gap between the series because there was no script. We also got busy with our own commitments. But when we got hold of a subject, it required a similar title like Rambo, which is why we came up with Rambo 2.  Just like in the first part, the car will be featured in a major role. However, instead of one, we have used two cars. It is the shades of the film that gave rise to the title

A comedy thriller comes with a message
Rambo 2 is a road movie and a kind of a genre that is rarely taken up. Though the subject is something we are all aware of, we’re portraying it in a different way.  We have seen these kind of scripts explored much in Hollywood, and we were happy that we are bringing in to Kannada. Today experiment is the key, and we have tried our hands with something new. In case of Sharan, we have made sure that he will not lose his signature style, which people like about the actor,  but still, he comes out fresh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rambo 2 Tarun Sudhir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

After cracking code, 'Gultoo' actor Naveen Shankar now wants to romance

Mythriya Gowda turns Inspector for Aaganthuka

I really feel that we should give a lot more to the film industry: Priyanka Upendra

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
First time voters at Padamanabhanagar Governent school in Bengaluru. (EPS | Nagaraja Gadekal)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka goes to poll; 5 crore voters to decide state's fate
They are the darlings of football fans all around the world but never before have contested in the biggest stage of international football ever before. Here are five present-day superstars for whom Russia is going to be the first World Cup of their career
Five superstars who are going to make their FIFA World Cup debut in Russia