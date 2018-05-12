‘Heart and soul went into Rambo 2’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

If there’s someone waiting for the poll tamasha to die down, it has to be Sandalwood. They can’t wait to start their entertainment again. While many big films are gearing up for releases, one that is much-awaited is Rambo 2. On Friday, the film was cleared by the censor board and the film will see its release next week.

Rambo 2 directed by Anil Kumar stars Sharan and Ashika Ranganath. With technicians and artists coming together, the production aspect of the film will be the highlight. The movie is made under the banner Laddoo Cinema owned by actor Sharan and comedian Chikkanna turning producers Along with them, director Tarun Sudhir, distributor and producer Atlanta Nagendra, music director Arjun Janya, cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj, editor KM Prakash and art director Mohan B Kere-- are coming on board as producers for the film.

Besides, the cinematographer and lead female heroine Ashika, this team remains the same as that of Rambo, released in 2012. In conversation with City Express, filmmaker Tarun Sudhir, talks about the project in details.

Excerpts:

Tarun Sudhir

When technicians/actors turn producers…

With technicians and actors turning producers, we didn't have to convince any producer about budget. We are aware of what we are trying to do and are looking at only what's being shown on screen. Usually, solo producers come with a lot of grand plans. With more technicians coming on board as producers, I think we will become more responsible. We will get an idea as to where producers of other movies are losing their money and resources. Investing in a film has also made us realise the struggle a producer goes through, and the pain he is put through. As technicians and actors, we do our job and our paid for it. Now, as investors, our regard for a producer has only soared.

Heart and soul has gone into making Rambo 2

While making Rambo 2, the idea was not to do so for business purposes. And this the audience will surely agree when they watch the film. People will feel that we have done the film out of passion and will not see money in our work. Irrespective of the box-office results, we will be proud of this movie. Honestly, we’ve invested much time and money into this project. Whether people like our work or not, nobody can discount our effort.

A film based on trust

Sharan has a good working relation with the technicians. They too have understood his style.. This film is not a commercial one. It’s a film that worked on trust. We all started the journey together and have been with each other through thick and thin. It’s great to see the technicians and producers feel the same towards the actor and vice versa.

Sharan doesn't need a career boost

An actor like Sharan doesn't need a boost. We can never predict how the film is going to affect an actor's career. There has been a pre-release buzz and the audio has been a hit. We are aware that a couple of the actor's previous films have not done well, but it does not make a difference. Failures and success are part of every actor's life. More importantly, it also depends on the team Sharan comes with. If you are a Virat Kohli, everybody expects top score. So, a proven team is expected to give good results, and it is our responsibility to do that.

Rambo 2 has no relevance to the first part

Rambo 2 has the entire team of Rambo coming together once again (except for Ashika and Sudhakar). Even the production manager, Narasimha, who started his career from that film, has evolved over the years. Everyone has grown from the Rambo days. There has been a huge gap between the series because there was no script. We also got busy with our own commitments. But when we got hold of a subject, it required a similar title like Rambo, which is why we came up with Rambo 2. Just like in the first part, the car will be featured in a major role. However, instead of one, we have used two cars. It is the shades of the film that gave rise to the title

A comedy thriller comes with a message

Rambo 2 is a road movie and a kind of a genre that is rarely taken up. Though the subject is something we are all aware of, we’re portraying it in a different way. We have seen these kind of scripts explored much in Hollywood, and we were happy that we are bringing in to Kannada. Today experiment is the key, and we have tried our hands with something new. In case of Sharan, we have made sure that he will not lose his signature style, which people like about the actor, but still, he comes out fresh.