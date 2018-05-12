Home Entertainment Kannada

Mythriya Gowda turns Inspector for Aaganthuka

After a long hiatus, actor Mythriya Gowda, is happy to be back on the silverscreen. Titled  Aaganthuka, the film will be produced and directed by Rajath Raghunath.  

Published: 12th May 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After a long hiatus, actor Mythriya Gowda, is happy to be back on the silver screen. Titled Aaganthuka, the film will be produced and directed by Rajath Raghunath.    He has helmed Ojus, which is yet to see its release.  The makers of the film have revealed the looks of the heroine, who plays a role of an inspector. Touted to be a thriller, this will be a comeback film for Mythriya after nearly two years.

 It is said that she might also render her voice to a song in the film. The team of Aaganthuka plans to shoot in the forest, and has chosen locations in and around Chikamangaluru, where the story is based.  More details will be revealed as an when they kick start the shoot. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mythriya Gowda Aaganthuka film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

I really feel that we should give a lot more to the film industry: Priyanka Upendra

Uppi, upendra

Love is in the air for Uppi

Can’t compare classic film with mine: Vivin Suriya

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood