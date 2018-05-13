Actor Ganesh lends voice for animated Ganesha in Raambo 2

By Express News Service

Sharan and Ashika Ranganath-starrer Raambo 2 has been creating much buzz ahead of its release. The latest surprise the makers have thrown up is that leading actor Ganesh lending his voice to a namesake animated character.

Raambo 2 had already aroused curiosity owing to two cars playing pivotal roles. Now, we’re told that the film brings in a devotional quotient by portraying Lord Ganesha and his Mooshika (mouse) in animated cartoon format, which is said to be a first time in a Kannada film. While the animated characters will share screen space along with the actors, what’s interesting is that actor Ganesh lending his voice to the character of the lord. In fact, this is the first time that he lent his voice for an animated character.

“This animated portions were created in Hyderabad, who have worked on films like Eega, and took four months to do the work. The little-over 10-minute portions coming in the film, is mostly targeting children. But having said that it fits into the film and connects with the story line,” says Tharun Sudhir, one of the producers of Raambo 2.

He insists that this is not just another “general voice-over”as the cases is with “other films.” “For our film, Ganesh’s voice had to march with the animated character. It was a first for the actor, which is what interested him. Ganesh quickly adapted to it and synced his voice to suit the character’s. This will, indeed, be the highlight of Raambo 2,” he says. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Sudhakar K Raj.