Home Entertainment Kannada

Actress Akshitha Bopaiah’s dream fulfilled with 'Ambi Ning Vyasatho'

The actor, who started as a heroine in Sai Kumar starrer Real Police, plays a key role in Ambi Ning Vyasatho, a film directed by Gurudatha Ganiga.

Published: 13th May 2018 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Akshitha Bopaiah (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

Actress Akshitha Bopaiah, who started as a heroine in Sai Kumar starrer Real Police, plays a key role in Ambi Ning Vyasatho, a film directed by Gurudatha Ganiga. The film is under Kiccha Creations banner in association with producer Jack Manju.

"The director, who watched me in the trailer of Real Police offered me this role," says Akshitha, who essays the role of an associate director along with Rishab Shetty, who will be playing the role of a director in the film. "I didn't think of the length of the role, I was offered. I felt that It’s a big deal to work under Sudeep sir's production house. So when the opportunity came up, I grabbed it," she says.

Akshitha, who has completed shooting the film, can’t wait to meet the actor. "I hope that dream of interacting with him will be fulfilled soon," she says.

Having to juggle between small screen and films, Akshitha is now veering towards cinema "I have been getting opportunities from other languages too. I hope to make my mark soon," she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ambi Ning Vyasatho Akshitha Bopaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Actor Ganesh lends voice for animated Ganesha in ''Raambo 2

Kannada director Nagathihalli Chandrashekar to get back to 'America America' days

Hindi TV actress Aakanksha Singh to make Kannada film debut with Sudeep-starrer 'Phailwan'

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port
Zohra Sehgal known as the oldest mother in Bollywood has even played Amitabh Bachchan's mother's role in Cheeni Kum. She has acted in movies like 'Cheeni Kum', 'K3G', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to name a few. (YouTube grab)
This Mother's Day remembering some of the iconic cine'maas'