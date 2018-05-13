Akshitha Bopaiah’s dream fulfilled with Ambi...

By Express News Service

The actor, who started as a heroine in Sai Kumar starrer Real Police, plays a key role in Ambi Ning Vyasatho, a film directed by Gurudatha Ganiga. The film is under Kiccha Creations banner in association with producer Jack Manju.

"The director, who watched me in the trailer of Real Police offered me this role," says Akshitha, who essays the role of an associate director along with Rishab Shetty, who will be playing the role of a director in the film. "I didn't think of the length of the role, I was offered. I felt that It’s a big deal to work under Sudeep sir's production house. So when the opportunity came up, I grabbed it," she says.

Akshitha, who has completed shooting the film can’t wait to meet the actor. "I hope that dream of interacting with him will be fulfilled soon," she says.

Having to juggle between small screen and films, Akshitha is now veering towards cinema "I have been getting opportunities from other languages too. I hope make my mark soon," she says.