Hindi TV actress Aakanksha Singh to make Kannada film debut with Sudeep-starrer 'Phailwan'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sudeep-starrer, Phailwan, directed by S Krishna, is ready to roll from May 17. And the director has gone out of his way to ensure that he has a right cast in place.

While he has chosen Kabir Duhan Singh to play the primary antagonist, the makers had attempted to arouse curiosity about the lead female protagonist. We hear that after much thought, Krishna has zeroed-in on Aakanksha Singh, who will be making her debut in Sandalwood with Phailwan.

The female lead is paired opposite Sudeep, who plays a boxer and wrestler. Aakanksha with two different shades in the film, will join the sets this week in Bengaluru.

According to our sources, Krishna was very particular about who he would cast as the heroine. “There are numerous criteria and finally Aakanksha fit the bill. She is a fine actress, and has a south Indian look, which makes her the right one to pull off the role that requires her to play to contrasting shades."

A Mumbai-based actor, Aakanksha is a popular face in the TV circles. She’s acted in series such as Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 1 & 2 and Gulmohar Grand.

She has also made her appearance in Bollywood with Badrinath Ki Dulhania and has made her mark in Tollywood with Malli Raava.

Akanksha has also signed up another Telugu project that features Nani, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna.

Meanwhile, it’s a big break for the newbie who will be associating with an established star right at the outset of her career. When they start shooting later this week, more details on the film and characters will be revealed.

Phailwan will be shot between Bengaluru, Chennai and North Karnataka. The film’s music is composed by Arjun Janya with cinematography by Karunakar.