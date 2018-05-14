‘Raambo 2' made me a better actor: Ashika Ranganath

By Express News Service

Ashika Ranganath has discovered a different facet to herself post shooting for Raambo 2. The ‘fun atmosphere’ on the sets gave her space which, she says has helped her do a better job at acting. "Raambo 2 is a total romcom that was fun to do. At the same time, the team gave me space which helped me act better," she says.

The actor, who is trying her hands at comedy was initially apprehensive as to whether she would be able to match her co-stars, Sharan, the hero, Chikkanna and Sadhu Kokila. “I didn’t know if I would be able to cope. All of them are so experienced and well-versed in comedy with perfect timing and performance. Moreover, being the only woman, I was worried whether I would underperform. The confidence came in once I saw watched the rushes. Probably being around with the veterans helped me better myself. I really picked up the art of being spontaneous on the sets from them,” she says.

Ashika has had a makeover for Raambo 2. "For my makeover, I should credit Tarun Sudhir. Even though he was busy with production and the overall film, he still looked into each and every detail of the film. While he insisted that we look perfect from head to toe, he made sure that we perform equally well," says Ashika, who felt that working with such a team was effortless’ since ‘everything was taken care.’

"All of us worked as a team. This, in a way helped me get to know the industry better," she adds.

Ashika, who is currently shooting for Thayige Takka Maga (directed by Shashank), will take time to promote Raambo 2. Meanwhile, she is also preparing for the last of her exams, coming up in June. "I just want to get done with my exams, and be known as a B.Com graduate. Right now, Raambo 2, Thayige Takka Maga and exams have kept me more than busy," she signs off.