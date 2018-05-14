Home Entertainment Kannada

Ramesh Aravind and Akash Srivatsa partners-in-crime

The actor, committed to directing Queen remakes, will be juggling between his reality show Kannadada Kotyadhipathi  and will be acting in a film helmed by Badmaash director

Published: 14th May 2018 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Associating with Ramesh Aravind is every director's dream.And there don’t seem to be any dearth of roles for the veteran actor, either. But he tells us that what is important to him, is a role that suits his age.

The actor, who is getting ready to host the reality show Kannadada Kotiyadipatti (the Kannada version of the popular show, Kaun Banega Karodpati) has picked yet another interesting project, for which he will be associating with Akash Srivatsa. And again, it was the character that caught his attention. "When I started off, the roles I was offered were in the love, compromise, comedy genre. Now, it's time to try something different, which is why I’ve signed on an investigate role. I am either playing a Sherlock Homes, or getting into an ACP or DCPs character.It is slightly crazy but suits my age perfectly,” says Ramesh, adding, "Talking of Srivatsa's film, it is also a role that will see me don an investigator’s hat. It’s going to be like the English TV series, The Mentalist.”

Akash, before turning independant, has previously worked as an assistant with Ramesh Aravind. It is an opportunity to helm a film for his mentor.

The actor has only eight days of shoot left for Bhairadevi, a film produced by Radhika Kumaraswamy, in which he plays a police officer and seems quite happy to be the space he is in. And why not? In addition to his acting assignments, he will be starting his next schedule of Queen (where he is seen as director) which is being remade in Tamil with Kajal Aggarwal. The film will be ready to roll in the first week of June. "I have a schedule to shoot in Mysuru after which, I will be off to Paris, where we have a small portion to be shot for both the Kannada and Tamil versions. I should possibly complete the shoot in the two languages before I begin with the reality show," says Ramesh, who is currently at the rehearsals of Kannadada Kotiyadipaati.

With several projects in the pipeline, the the actor-director is going to let his work do the talking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Producer KP Sreekanth on board for Suri’s directorial with Dhananjay

Puneeth Rajkumar’s Natasarvabhouma resumes shoot

‘Raambo 2 made me a better actor’

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets