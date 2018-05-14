Ramesh Aravind and Akash Srivatsa partners-in-crime

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Associating with Ramesh Aravind is every director's dream.And there don’t seem to be any dearth of roles for the veteran actor, either. But he tells us that what is important to him, is a role that suits his age.

The actor, who is getting ready to host the reality show Kannadada Kotiyadipatti (the Kannada version of the popular show, Kaun Banega Karodpati) has picked yet another interesting project, for which he will be associating with Akash Srivatsa. And again, it was the character that caught his attention. "When I started off, the roles I was offered were in the love, compromise, comedy genre. Now, it's time to try something different, which is why I’ve signed on an investigate role. I am either playing a Sherlock Homes, or getting into an ACP or DCPs character.It is slightly crazy but suits my age perfectly,” says Ramesh, adding, "Talking of Srivatsa's film, it is also a role that will see me don an investigator’s hat. It’s going to be like the English TV series, The Mentalist.”

Akash, before turning independant, has previously worked as an assistant with Ramesh Aravind. It is an opportunity to helm a film for his mentor.

The actor has only eight days of shoot left for Bhairadevi, a film produced by Radhika Kumaraswamy, in which he plays a police officer and seems quite happy to be the space he is in. And why not? In addition to his acting assignments, he will be starting his next schedule of Queen (where he is seen as director) which is being remade in Tamil with Kajal Aggarwal. The film will be ready to roll in the first week of June. "I have a schedule to shoot in Mysuru after which, I will be off to Paris, where we have a small portion to be shot for both the Kannada and Tamil versions. I should possibly complete the shoot in the two languages before I begin with the reality show," says Ramesh, who is currently at the rehearsals of Kannadada Kotiyadipaati.

With several projects in the pipeline, the the actor-director is going to let his work do the talking.