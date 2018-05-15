‘I am my own inspiration’

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Chikkanna is a keen and enthusiast learner, we find out, during our recent interview when the actor insisted that he would speak only in English. "I love to learn new languages, and want to be able to communicate better," he chuckles.

As a comedian, Chikkanna's popularity has been growing with each film he has taken up. And each time, Chikku as he is better known, surprises not just the audience but also the filmmakers.This time, the actor who has turned producer for Raambo 2, will be seen as a rap singer as well. "It's a one-and-half minute song ---Belebelege dumapana nadu rathri madhyapana, with music composed by Arjun Janya. To be honest, I love singing. In fact, I humming this tune on the sets and that caught the attention of Tharun Sudhir, who made me lend my voice to the rap song," he says.

Chikkanna says that though he entered the industry as a comedian, he has been exploring other skills. "There are cut-outs of me at theatres…which I think is a big deal. Now, I’m a singer and producer," he says.

The comedian stresses the importance of sharing a good rapport with the lead actor, in this case Sharan, which shows on screen. "Sharan is like my brother and I honestly feel that it’s our chemistry that brings out the best in us. I know his style and he knows mine, and both of us know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” says Chikkanna, adding, "Even though Sharan is the lead actor, he has no ego and that works better for any actor sharing screen space with him. Basically, he is good at heart.”

His future, Chikku says, isn’t planned out by him. “I don't know about my future--whether I’ll be going beyond comedy or not---and have never planned anything for tomorrow. God must have been crazy when he created me with his intention to make me an actor and make people laugh. My motive is be versatile. And I think I have been able to achieve that to some extent,”he says.

So, who is Chikkanna's inspiration? "If I consider somebody as an inspiration, I have be like them and not me. I want to be me. I am my own inspiration," he signs off.