Shivarajkumar on Rustum sets, Shraddha joins from today

By Express News Service

Rustum currently on floors, shoot for which is currently goin on in full brisk. This being stunt master Ravi Varma's directorial debut has lead actor Shivarajkumar is on the sets of the film from March 14. This is actor's next film after Kavacha, and will feature him in a cop role. The actor along with the crew is shooting in an indoor location. Shraddha Srinath, who plays the female lead will be joining the team from today. This is the first time the heroine is sharing screen space with the century star.

Rustum has an ensemble cast has Mayuri, who plays the sister to Shivarajkumar in the action commercial entertainer. The film has music by Anoop Seelin and cinematographer by Mahendra Simha.