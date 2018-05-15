Vihaan  gets on a racing track for Panchatantra

By Express News Service

Vihaan Gowda, the hero of Panchatantra, a film helmed by Yogaraj Bhat, is gearing up for the racing track, a key element in the upcoming film. The team is currently zeroing in on a location which is likely to be either Ramgara or Pandavapura, and will begin shooting tomorrow (Thursday) for the climax. “The team will also be covering a few scenes, and the shoot is expected to be complete within 18 days on June 1," says a member of the film's crew. The makers have roped in Jolly Bastin, a well-known stuntman of south India, who is an expert in choreographing racing sequences.

The team has also associated with racer, Monish, who will be overlooking the sequences. “A professional ralliest, Monish has been part of racing-related events, and will guide the team on on the rules, regulations and formalities that are required for the racing sequence. He will also be participating in the shoot,” the source says.

Panchatantra will then be left with two songs to shoot, which we are told are slotted for June. Along with Vihaan in the lead, the film features an ensemble cast including Sonal Monteiro and Akshara Gowda playing the lead and key role respectively. A story that explains the clash between the younger and older generation,also has Rangayana Raghu and Simran as part of the cast. The music for the film is by V Harikrishna and cinematography by Sugnaan.