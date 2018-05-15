Home Entertainment Kannada

Vihaan Gowda gets on a racing track for Yogaraj Bhat's 'Panchatantra'

The makers have roped in Jolly Bastin, a well-known stuntman of south India, who is an expert in choreographing racing sequences.

Published: 15th May 2018 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

p8panchantantra6025114

A still from Panchatantra

By Express News Service

Vihaan Gowda, the hero of Panchatantra, a film helmed by Yogaraj Bhat, is gearing up for the racing track, a key element in the upcoming film. The team is currently zeroing in on a location which is likely to be either Ramgara or Pandavapura, and will begin shooting tomorrow (Thursday) for the climax.

“The team will also be covering a few scenes, and the shoot is expected to be complete within 18 days on June 1," says a member of the film's crew. The makers have roped in Jolly Bastin, a well-known stuntman of south India, who is an expert in choreographing racing sequences.

The team has also associated with racer, Monish, who will be overlooking the sequences. “A professional ralliest, Monish has been part of racing-related events, and will guide the team on on the rules, regulations and formalities that are required for the racing sequence. He will also be participating in the shoot,” the source says.

Panchatantra will then be left with two songs to shoot, which we are told are slotted for June. Along with Vihaan in the lead, the film features an ensemble cast including Sonal Monteiro and Akshara Gowda playing the lead and key role respectively.

A story that explains the clash between the younger and older generation, it also has Rangayana Raghu and Simran as part of the cast. The music for the film is by V Harikrishna and cinematography by Sugnaan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vihaan Gowda Panchatantra Yogaraj Bhat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

'U-Turn' director Pawan Kumar says bilingual remake will be better than the original

I am my own inspiration: 'Raambo 2' producer and actor Chikkanna

Shivarajkumar on 'Rustum' sets, Shraddha Srinath joins from today

IPL2018
Videos
Ranveer Singh - PTI Photo
Ranveer Singh Hosts Special Screening Of Deadpool 2
Karnataka election: JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy to visit party office
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls