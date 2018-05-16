Home Entertainment Kannada

I am first a comedian, then a hero: 'Raambo 2's Sharan

The film, which he plays a dual role--both lead actor and producer-- is made under his home banner Laddoo Cinemas.

Published: 16th May 2018 09:41 PM

Actor Sharan Hruday

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Right now, all that actor Sharan can think or talk about, is his upcoming film, Raambo 2. The film, which he plays a dual role--both lead actor and producer-- is made under his home banner Laddoo Cinemas. No wonder, he tells us that this film is ‘special to me in every way’. “It is the most awaited film from our team because of the content and style of making,” he tells City Express, just two days before its release.

This film also had Sharan rewinding to his Rambo days. The 2012-movie, was the actor’s 100th, and one that turned him into a hero.  “But, it was never my choice. I’d never looked at Rambo as a launchpad--one that would make me a hero-- neither did I think that the film would turn me into a producer. In fact, my first reaction when I was asked to play the lead was, “No.” I’m so glad that I changed my mind. Destiny had better plans.” 

The comedian-turned-hero hasn’t forgotten his roots. Having played comic characters for 10 years,he started wondering if there was anything beyond character roles. Which is when he decided that it was time to take a risk.But change is stressful, and Sharan often found himself in moments of panic. “I was worried whether I would be able to pull off a hero’s act. If it didn’t work out, I wouldn’t get these character roles either,” he says.   

But his team gave him confidence to make the shift. They told him that as a comedian,his roles were pretty much the same. “There wasn’t much variety to the roles. In each of them I just had to make the audience laugh. As actors, we need to prove our diversity. And they explained to me that it wasn’t that I was going to be making a transformation,I was only going to do an extensive comedy,” he says referring to how he got convinced.   

He points to his previous films, all of which fall in the comedy genre. But at this point, there’s been no looking back. “For the record, I’m first a comedian and then a hero,” he says. While he admits Rambo was a milestone in his career, he’s hoping that Raambo 2 will also be a turning point. “This is a film that is a mix of different genres. While it’s primarily a comedy film, it does have a blend of subgenres - thriller, action, emotional drama--all of them in right proportions,” he says.

At the same time, Sharan promises that the film provides some food for thought--about matters of the heart.

However, he clarifies immediately that there is no melodrama in the film. “It just doesn’t suit me. I don’t think my fans would like to see me doing something like that,” he says. They’ve been creating a buzz about two cars “playing” important roles, and Sharan says that Raambo 2 will be his first film on road journey. “The car in Raambo 2 is just not stationary, it’s a character who travels along with me. In fact, the cars have more scenes than I have,” he says.

Rambo 2 directed by Anil Kumar is a joint venture of technicians, who have turned producers and features Ashika Ranganath as the lead heroine. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj.

