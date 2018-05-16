Injured Darshan back to shooting for Yajamana

By Express News Service

It is a known fact that Darshan has always prioritised producers. In spite of an injury on his left hand, the actor is said to be joining the sets of the film Yajamana, the schedule for which will resume from May 18. The actor, who calls producers ‘annadatharu’, is making sure that he is not wasting any time during the schedule of his upcoming film.

The team, including director Pon Kumar, producer Shylaja Nag and B Suresh, took a short break for the elections, and are back to shooting from tomorrow. The actor was concerned that the makers had arranged for a huge set, which is running into lakhs and he didn’t want to push them by postponing his dates. Darshan will start with a few scenes, and will be shooting the fight sequences from Monday onwards.