Injured Darshan back to shooting for Yajamana

It is a known fact that Darshan has always prioritised producers. In spite of an injury on his left hand, the actor is said to be joining the sets of the film Yajamana, the schedule for which will resume from May 18.

Published: 16th May 2018 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

It is a known fact that Darshan has always prioritised producers. In spite of an injury on his left hand, the actor is said to be joining the sets of the film Yajamana, the schedule for which will resume from May 18. The actor, who calls producers ‘annadatharu’, is making sure that he is not wasting any time during the schedule of his upcoming film.

The team, including director  Pon Kumar, producer Shylaja Nag and B Suresh, took a short break for the elections, and are back to shooting from tomorrow. The actor was concerned that the makers had arranged for a huge set, which is running into lakhs and he didn’t want to push them by postponing his dates. Darshan will start with a few scenes, and will be shooting  the fight sequences from Monday onwards.

