Priyanaka Thimmesh is Arjun Gowda’s heroine

Prajwal Devaraj starrer, directed by Lucky Shankar, is going on floors from May 18. The film also brings Rekha of Sparsha fame, who plays a pivotal role in it.

Published: 16th May 2018 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service
Priyanka Thimmesh

Seems like Priyanka Thimmesh is currently in a good space, with right kind of projects pouring in. The heroine, who will be featured in Manoranjan starrer Chillum directed by J Chandrakala has bagged yet another interesting project.

She has come on board for Lucky Shankar’s upcoming directorial, Arjun Gowda. The film made under Ramu Enterprises will feature her opposite Prajwal Devaraj, who plays the lead. This is yet another fresh pairing for Sandalwood.

The makers were apparently looking for a heroine, who could carry out an innocent demeanour and she fit the bill.  Priyanka is said to be equally happy to be working under a big banner like Ramu Enterprises and being part of this story. 

The film will go on floors from May 18 in Bengaluru and Priyanka will join the team from May 24 in Mangaluru. Interestingly, Arjun Gowda will also feature Rekha of Sparsha fame, who will be seen in a pivotal role. More details will be revealed once they start shooting from this week.  
The film has music composed by Dharma Milind and Jay Anand is the cinematographer.

