Saroja Devi back in spotlight with Puneeth Rajkumar's Natasarvabhouma

On the sets of Natasarvabhouma with director Pavan Wadeyar

By Express News Service

Saroja Devi is back to face the camera after nine long years. And fans cannot wait. Her last film, Aadhavan, in Tamil was a Suriya-starrer.

On Wednesday, on the sets of Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Natasarvabhouma, the popular heroine of south India was the centre of attention. Puneeth's association with Saroja Devi goes back to his childhood days when he shared screen space with the actor for the film Yarivanu, that starred Dr Rajkumar.

Now, 34 years later, both of them are associating for Natasarvabhouma.

In the film made by Rockline Productions, Saroja Devi plays the role of an actor in the film. Amid a busy shooting schedule, the senior actor took time off for selfies with the director and lead actor.

