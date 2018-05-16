Home Entertainment Kannada

Saroja Devi back in spotlight with Puneeth Rajkumar's Natasarvabhouma

Saroja Devi is back to face the camera after nine long years. And fans cannot wait. Her last film,Aadhavan, in Tamil was a  Suriya-starrer. 

Published: 16th May 2018 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Puneeth Rajkumar and Saroja Devi

By Express News Service

Saroja Devi is back to face the camera after nine long years. And fans cannot wait. Her last film, Aadhavan, in Tamil was a  Suriya-starrer. 

On Wednesday, on the sets of Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Natasarvabhouma, the popular heroine of south India was the centre of attention. Puneeth's association with Saroja Devi goes back to his childhood days when he shared screen space with the actor for the film Yarivanu, that starred Dr Rajkumar.

Now, 34 years later, both of them are associating for Natasarvabhouma.

In the film made by Rockline Productions, Saroja Devi plays the role of an actor in the film. Amid a busy shooting schedule, the senior actor took time off for selfies with the director and lead actor.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Natasarvabhouma Saroja Devi Puneeth Rajkumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

'Chillum' heroine Priyanka Thimmesh to play female lead in 'Arjun Gowda'

Doctor Kiran Thotambyle turns music director for Upendra's 'I Love You'

Injured Darshan back to shooting for Yajamana

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018