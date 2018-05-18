'Raambo 2' movie review: A road trip fuelled with laughter

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

RAAMBO 2

Director: Anil Kumar

Cast: Sharan, Chikkanna, Ashika Ranganath, Sadhu Kolila, Kuri Prathap

Rating: 3.5 stars

Despite grey skies, a tense election season and rather gloomy films over the past few weeks, actors Sharan and Chikkanna along with Ashika Ranganath have managed to bring in a bit of much-needed laughter to theatres this month. Raambo 2, directed by Anil Kumar, is definitely a cheer-spreader that will leave you in splits. What one expects while on a road trip is a good company, someone who can make us laugh along the way, and this is what the movie is essentially about.

The film revolves around Krishna (Sharan), who is always craving something new and variety in life. So much so that he makes his parents hop from one place to another, and finally lands in Goa. A staunch devotee of lord Ganesha, (voiceover by actor Ganesh for the animated character), he meets Mayuri (Ashika Ranganath) just when he is looking for a life companion. From a middle-class family, she is an easy-going girl who is ready to go on a road trip with Krishna.

To ensure she’s safe, she gets DJ (Chikkanna) to go along with them. Just as friendship starts blossoming into love, the trio realise that they are being followed by another car. Who is this person following them? Who are they after? While Krishna points fingers at Mayuri and DJ, it is revealed that he is, in fact, the target. The reason why this person is following Krishna is filled with twists and turns. Directed by Anil Kumar, Raambo 2 has had a long list of talented technicians and actors, who also doubled up as producers on board. The team, under Tharun Sudhir’s guidance, have come out with a good entertainer. The production and music have also been done well.

Comedy that doesn’t get vulgar at any point is what makes Raambo 2 even more enjoyable. However, don’t look for logic in this film, as you may not enjoy it. The dialogues (written by the director) connect well with the audience, especially since the right kind of cast was brought in to deliver them. Loyal followers of Sharan and Chikkanna will definitely enjoy this one. Sharan, who though plays the lead, gives space and opportunity for other characters to shine.

Ashika manages to play the ‘simple girl’ role well, and the film has brought out her acting and dance skills, making her an actor to watch out for. Chikkanna is at his usual best and with a mix of English and Kannada dialogues reserved for him, he lends an added aura to comedy. Sadhu Kokila and Kuri Pratap can be seen in their element, bringing in their signature humourous sides. One particular ‘horn’ dialogue, though repeated often by Pratap, is sure to make audiences laugh every time.

Last but not least, Ravi Shankar, with his ability to anger people and melt hearts at the same time, is the soul of Raambo 2. His versatility shines through in each shot. Even supporting actors such as Tabla Nani add value to the film in their own ways. The car sequences are also worth mentioning, as the vehicles become important characters, which adds to the pace. Ganesh’s voice adds to Raambo 2 charm.

With the perfect background score by Arjun Janya, and an excellent mix of songs, including Dumm Maro Dumm (a special song featuring Aindrita Ray) Yavva Yavva, Chuttu Chuttu, Elli Kaan Ellikaaneno with Bit Hogabeda, the music in the film have become chart toppers. The cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj is classy, and captures Goa’s beauty, espeically, the journey.

Charlie Chaplin’s famous line ‘A day without laughter is a day wasted’, has been used in the film, and for those looking for some comic relief, this road trip will take you far away from your worries.Ultimately, the journey is indeed paisa-vasool.