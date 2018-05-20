 I want Rajendra Ponnappa to be the talk of the town: Ravichandran

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The political nataka in the state had kept each of us glued to the television. And so did filmmaker Ravichandran, who caught attention of his fans with the latest stills of his upcoming film, Rajendra

Ponnappa.The film featuring Ravichandran as a criminal lawyer, also sees him don different hats for the film-- writer, director, producer and music composer for the film’s dialogues. The Crazy Star has generated curiosity with his looks by getting into the skin of the character. In addition, the quotes that have been used along with the stills were one of the highlights. Some of the lines are: Police, politics, power - I love this power play; Treat me like a game, I will show you how to play; Ninge sari ansidike ninthko ekangi aadru sari; and Powerna missue maadora jothe aata aado majane bere… I like that challenge …

“I don’t know whether it’s a coincidence but a number of dots from my film will get connected with the situations taking place, especially in society and the current political scenario. The film’s subject is something that every one can relate to,” says Ravichandran, about the film that is currently being shot with Radhika Kumaraswamy and Apoorva among others in the cast.

He adds: “I thought it was the right time to bring out the visuals that explains all the happenings in one frame. In fact, even the songs in the film explain the current situation in the state.”The actor who insists to be known by his characters’s name, Rajendra Ponappa, has put up as RP all over social media. “I want Rajendra Ponnappa to be the talk of the town. I want people to recognise me as RP everywhere and not as Ravichandran, at least till the film releases,” he says.

But anything beyond, and Ravichandran feels it is too early to be revealing about the film. Three months before the release (slated for November 1), Ravichandran assures us that he will have more details to tell.“If I let out everything about the film now, there will be nothing left to say at the time of release,” he says, adding, “We are halfway through with the film’s shoot at the moment. I’ve already taken longer than I should on the film.” The reason for this is that he attempting to slip in commercial elements.

“I don’t want to disappoint my fans anymore. I’m taking into considerations the likes and dislikes of the audience. I want to give them- both as an actor and director --- what they would like to watch from me,” he says.This required him to go back to his old ways. “Though it is not very difficult, at the same time, I’ve just been working on a complete film that has a story with a message, and one that would be told through a commercial entertainer,” he says.