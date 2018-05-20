Home Entertainment Kannada

Rohit gets into a cop role for Rustum

Published: 20th May 2018 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

After playing a criminal lawyer in Buckaassura, Rohit now gets into a khakhi uniform. This is for the upcoming film, Rustum directed by Ravi Varma. The film stars Shivarajkumar in the lead along with Shraddha Srinath and Mayuri. Rohit is the latest to join the cast, and  will be seen along with Shivanna. The actor was happy to announce his role, with a selfie that sees him in a police avatar. The film is currently rolling, and Rohit will be joining the sets from today. The RJ- turned-actor started with Karva, this will be his third outing.  Rustum has music by Anoop Seelin and cinematography by Mahendra Simha

