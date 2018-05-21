History in the making is Hamsalekha’s next

By Express News Service

Hamsalekha, a well-known music director better known as Naadha Brahma, is now juggling two roles-- that of a musician and director. While the buzz of Hamsalekha helming Shakuntala in Kannada and Hindi has been doing the rounds, at a recent press meet, he had mentioned that there was a surprise waiting to be revealed. This, he said, would be announced on his birthday, June 23.

But news has reached City Express. Our sources tell us that Hamsalekha is going to be wielding the megaphone for a history-based film. Interestingly, the subject that Hamsalekha plans to take up, is based on books written BL Venu. Sources add that he is particularly interested in either directing a story on Gandugali Madakari Nayaka or Raja Bichhugathii Baramanna Nayaka. While preparations are on full swing, more light on his new ‘role’will be thrown by the director, in an official announcement very shortly.

The team will also share details about the cast and crew who will be on board. What’s now keeping the audience guessing is the cast who will be roping in either big stars or a newcomer?

Hopefully, the wait won’t be too long.